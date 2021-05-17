Viterbo names VP of administration and finance and CFO

Lillian Wanjagi has been named vice president of administration and finance and chief financial officer (CFO) at Viterbo University effective Wednesday, July 28. She will succeed Todd Ericson, who is retiring at the end of 2021.

Wanjagi will serve as a member of the university’s senior leadership team. She was hired at the conclusion of a national search.

Wanjagi has been the executive director of facilities administration at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston since 2012. She has extensive experience in leadership, strategic planning, budgeting, and organizational development. Wanjagi earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from Wingate University, a Master of Business Administration in International Business from Garner-Webb University, and a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration–Leadership from the University of Houston.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am excited about joining Viterbo University and contributing to the important mission of preparing students for faithful service and ethical leadership,” Wanjagi said. “My own higher education journey started in a similar mission-minded institution and that had a very significant impact in understanding my purpose, calling, and career path. It is special to me to be a part of a community focused on impacting the community through service.”