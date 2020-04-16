Viterbo nursing student graduates early to serve rural hospital during COVID-19

Snitker, though excited to provide care at Crossing Rivers Health, says he worries about the potential for exposing patients to the virus, as some who visit the clinic may be infected but asymptomatic.

“Most of the people who come see us have chronic health conditions,” Snitker says. “It will be trying to get patients in and out of the clinic as fast as we can, and just being there for them.”

Mathis has the utmost faith in Snitker, noting, “There’s a huge benefit to having someone of Matt’s caliber come join us when we are anticipating a surge and needing the extra support. We are really excited and confident he will be able to step right into our practice and help carry that load.”

Stolder agrees Matt is prepared for the challenge — and it will be a great one.

“The burdens of the pandemic fall hard on health-care providers like Matt,” Stolder says. “His nursing practice is informed by science and evidence and guided by compassion. It comes to down to more lives saved and fewer colleagues to mourn, the sooner he can respond to this critical need.”

Snitker, Mathis says, will bring more than just skill to the job.