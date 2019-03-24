Viterbo University nurse practitioner students are hosting a free advanced foot care clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the La Crosse Public Library, lower level auditorium, 800 Main St.
Individuals with challenging toenails and feet, special needs or those who have difficulty caring for their feet are invited to attend. To make an appointment, call 608-796-3671.
