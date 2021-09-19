Viterbo Out-of-Our-Minds Chamber Series to celebrate music mentors

Viterbo University faculty member Mary Ellen Haupert and several other accomplished musicians from the La Crosse area will perform the music of Dvorák and Brahms to open the 2021-22 Out-of-Our-Minds Chamber Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in the Viterbo Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.

The first concert honors the friendship between Antonin Dvorák and Johannes Brahms. Brahms first encountered Dvorák’s writing as an adjudicator for a composition competition in Austria. He was so impressed by Dvorák’s first symphony that he introduced the young composer to his publisher (Simrock) — launching Dvorák’s career and international fame.

Michelle Lee Elliott (violin), Derek Clark (cello), and Haupert (piano) will perform Dvorák’s Piano Trio No. 4, Op. 90 (“Dumky”), which features several Bohemian folk melodies and was a favorite of the composer. Violist Busya Lugovier will join Elliott, Clark, and Haupert for Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25.

The second, third, and fourth concerts in the series feature three of the Op. 101 piano trios by Anton Reicha, a Czech composer who moved to Germany in his youth and became friends with Ludwig van Beethoven. Haupert devoted time on her spring sabbatical to engrave the trios for performance and future publication.