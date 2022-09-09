Viterbo Out of Our Minds Chamber Series to feature 'Magnificent Women' program

The first concert of the Out of Our Minds Chamber Series will feature the talents of Polish cellist Magdalena Sas with Viterbo pianist Mary Ellen Haupert.

Their program, “Magnificent Women,” will be performed in Viterbo University’s Nola Starling Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

A prize winner at international competitions, Sas performs across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. She has appeared in renowned concert halls such as Musikverein and Konzerthaus in Vienna, BOZAR in Brussels, and the Witold Lutoslawski Studio in Warsaw. Sas is finishing a Doctorate in Musical Arts degree at the University of Wisconsin. Her final project will be a recording of Indian classical music for solo cello and chamber works that include the cello.

The program at Viterbo on Sept. 17 will feature Indian classical music by two American-Indian composers, Reena Esmail and Shirish Korde. Jhula Jhule by Reena Esmail is a piece that was originally written for violin and piano and based on a lullaby that Esmail’s grandmother sang to her when she was a child. Anusvara (Second Prism) was written in 2008 by Shirish Korde and is scored for solo cello and Indian “tanpura” (drone generator). In addition to the Indian classical music selections on the program, Sas and Haupert will perform sonatas by Claude Debussy and Ethel Smyth.

The concert is free and open to the public. There will be a free will offering to cover artist fees and marketing expenses.