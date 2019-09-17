Prospective students interested in a career in the health field are invited to learn more about Viterbo University’s pre-health programs and to meet local health care providers on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The day’s schedule is as follows:
- Noon, lunch in Viterbo’s cafeteria (meal tickets are available in the Reinhart Center)
- 12:45 p.m., check-in at the Reinhart Center
- 1 p.m., meeting with local health care professionals, who will share stories and answer questions
- 2:15 p.m., tour of Viterbo’s pre-health facilities
You have free articles remaining.
“I look forward to interacting with students to explore the opportunities available at Viterbo and discuss health careers with our professional panel,” said Michael Alfieri, a professor of biology at Viterbo. “The fact that all of the panel members are Viterbo alumni or faculty members will give attendees a unique opportunity to learn about health care careers as well as what being a part of the Viterbo community means to them.”
Students and families can register for the event at www4.viterbo.edu/prehealthday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.