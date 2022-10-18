Viterbo Platinum and Diamond show choirs to perform Movin' to Musicals

Enjoy great songs from more than 20 popular musicals as the Viterbo University Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs perform Movin’ to Musicals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

“The audience will hear music from classic shows such as A Chorus Line, Hair, Funny Girl, Rent, and Grease, along with songs from newer productions such as Six, Moulin Rouge, and Mean Girls,” said Nancy Allen, Viterbo faculty member and director of Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition. “There is a song for every person of every age in this show.”

Movin’ to Musicals is presented by the Viterbo Conservatory for the Performing Arts and will include songs such as I Hope I Get It, I Know Where I’m Going, Sparkling Diamonds, Don’t Rain on My Parade, It’s Too Late, Seasons of Love, and a medley from Jersey Boys.

Joining the Viterbo show choirs will be the Sparta High School cast of their production of The Addams Family. The show will include several small group and solo numbers featuring singers from Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition. Viterbo faculty member Rick Walters will be the emcee. The Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition Band consists of Nancy Allen, Greg Balfany, Julie Duff, Steve Duff, Jeff Krauklis, Paul Leithold, Josh Shively, and George Von Arx.

Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition are select show choirs that draw members from all major areas of Viterbo University. In addition to performing regularly, Platinum Edition also tours nationally and internationally. The ensemble has toured Central America and is a regular partner with FAME Events, serving as hosts in Branson, Orlando, New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Chicago.

Tickets are $25 for main floor, $22 for lower balcony, and $19 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. For tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.