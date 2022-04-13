Viterbo Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs to perform

Viterbo University’s Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs will present Celebration 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

“The show features many different styles of music—Broadway, pop, classic rock, swing, country, and more—performed by outstanding talents,” said Nancy Allen, Viterbo faculty member and director of Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition. “It’s going to be great.”

Celebration 2022 will include a Mama Mia medley choreographed by members of Platinum Edition, songs from Wicked and Spring Awakening, and pop and rock songs from several different decades.

Joining the Viterbo show choirs will be the Coulee Classic Barbershop Quartet and Phase Three. The show will include senior spotlight performances and a tap routine.

Viterbo faculty member Rick Walters will be the emcee. The Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition Band consists of Greg Balfany, Julie Duff, Steve Duff, Jeff Krauklis, Paul Leithold, Kurt Schuldes, Josh Shively, and George Von Arx.

Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition are select show choirs that draw members from all major areas of Viterbo University. Both groups are part of the Viterbo Conservatory for the Performing Arts. In addition to performing regularly, Platinum Edition also tours nationally and internationally. The ensemble has toured Central America and is a regular partner with FAME Events, serving as hosts in Branson, Orlando, New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Chicago.

Celebration 2022 is sponsored in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. The La Crosse Tribune and Leighton Broadcasting are the media sponsors and Candlewood Suites is the hotel sponsor.

Tickets are $21 for main floor, $18 for lower balcony, and $15 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. For tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0