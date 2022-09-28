Viterbo receives federal grant to reduce and prevent violence against women

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women awarded a $299,537 grant to Viterbo University to reduce and prevent domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

The funds will be used to support the enhancement of a collaborative response program that includes local law enforcement, victim service providers, and the university’s student affairs, health services, residence life, athletics, and campus safety departments.

“Anecdotal data indicates many students come to campus dealing with the aftermath of abuse, and counseling services staff and faculty are often trusted as a disclosure point for students with past trauma histories,” said Sara Cook, Viterbo vice president for academic affairs and institutional effectiveness. “The funds from this grant will help us live our values as a student-focused institution caring for all in our campus community, as we evaluate and strengthen prevention policies, offer coordinated survivor-centered services, and train students, employees, campus safety officers, and our community partners to meet the needs of all our students.”

In partnership with the City of La Crosse Police Department and New Horizons, Viterbo will implement or expand support and prevention initiatives, including sexual violence prevention education for students and employees, training focused on the intersection of technology and domestic violence, assault, and stalking, and the implementation of universal prevention strategies such as bystander intervention training.

Viterbo was one of 36 colleges and universities nationwide to receive this award, which is through the U.S. Department of Justice Grants to Reduce Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking on Campus program.