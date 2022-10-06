Viterbo, Regis Catholic Schools announce new educational partnership

Viterbo University and Regis Catholic Schools in Eau Claire have announced a new educational partnership in the Catholic tradition that will allow Regis High School students to take Viterbo courses and creates a seamless pathway to a Catholic education at the university.

The formal agreement was finalized by Viterbo President Rick Trietley and Regis Catholic Schools President Paul Pedersen at a signing event at the university Oct. 6.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the students of Regis Catholic Schools to participate in college level courses offered by an outstanding Catholic University,” Pedersen said. “This partnership is very important in fulfilling Regis’s commitment to our students' future, Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow! Regis is excited and proud to partner with Viterbo University.”

Highlights of the agreement:

• Regis students will benefit from select Viterbo University college courses as part of their junior or senior class schedule.

• Regis students will have an opportunity to attend the summer Franciscan CORE experience at Viterbo University.

• The Regis sophomore student retreat will be hosted on Viterbo University’s campus.

• Viterbo University will provide workshops on Financial Aid, FAFSA-filing, and college application processes to Regis students.

• Viterbo University will offer select professional development for Regis Catholic School employees.

The mission of the partnership states: “Viterbo University and Regis Catholic Schools are partners in providing an excellent and innovative educational experience from pre-kindergarten through graduate education and professional development to young adults, their families, and the greater community in faithful service and ethical leadership through the Catholic tradition.”

“Our partnership represents both Viterbo’s and Regis’ commitment to academic excellence and the Catholic identity,” said Trietley. “We are pleased to strengthen our relationship and look forward to additional mutually beneficial opportunities in the future.”