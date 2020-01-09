Viterbo 101 Show Choir begins Saturday

The Viterbo 101 Show Choir competition will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, 929 Jackson St.

Competing show choirs will include the varsity choir from La Crosse Central and the middle school choirs from Onalaska, West Salem, Cashton, La Crosse Lincoln and La Crosse Logan.

Individual students from participating show choirs will have the opportunity to perform and receive feedback from a Viterbo professor. The competition for which will be held in the Nola Starling Recital Hall.

Finals start at 6:45 p.m. after a performance by the winners of the solo competition.

General admission wristbands can be purchased the day of the competition for $5 to $15 and concessions will be available throughout the day.

For more information, call 608-796-3737, or find a list of participating choirs and performance times at viterbo.com.

