Viterbo student leader: Campus community accepts the uncomfortable, grows with it

In the Fall of 2017, the beginning of my education at Viterbo University, I learned an important lesson during my Acting Fundamentals class.
Our professor boldly shared that if we are comfortable, we are not learning. We can live in what makes us comfortable for the rest of our lives, but we will never grow, for it is in our uncomfortable moments that we are forced to learn, adapt, and become familiar with that which scares us. Whether we search for the discomfort or not, if we face it head on, we will grow exponentially from it. In the last year, Viterbo University has been the quintessential example of this principle in action.
The last 12 months have forced our university to overcome a variety of obstacles. Some of these were beyond what we could have ever anticipated, and some were the result of what had been brewing under the surface for quite some time. Not only did Viterbo University have to learn how to operate during a national pandemic, but it also had to respond to a number of hateful incidents against BIPOC students and LGBTQ+ students. While growing pains were evident, these moments of discomfort gave the Viterbo University community a push to become a stronger force of advocacy, hospitality, and love.
In March 2020, classes at Viterbo went completely online to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19. However, a year later, Viterbo University has successfully maintained face-to-face education, sporting events, student activities, performances and more while keeping students and faculty safe.
In a couple months, we were able to figure out how to safely maintain a semblance of normalcy, overcoming the odds and strengthening the foundation of our school. In many ways, Viterbo has become a shining example of how to operate under CDC regulations. It certainly came with a lot of sacrifice, but not enough to make our university unrecognizable. We are still Viterbo, against all odds.
As if the pandemic was not enough of a challenge, this semester brought unrest to our campus. In January 2021, one or more students hung flyers that questioned the place of LGBTQ+ community members at a Catholic institution. In March 2021, a student of color had racist messages written on their door on two separate occasions.
These horrible events, while surprising, were representative of aggressions that had been growing across the nation for some time. The university community was forced to face these issues head-on, issuing statements of solidarity with students, holding listening sessions, and officially observing a massive student-organized demonstration while cancelling classes so hundreds of students could gather outdoors to support our BIPOC community.
These are just the beginning steps of a new wave of activism from our university. This discomfort made us all re-evaluate what it means to be welcoming and hospitable, starting down a path that will hopefully culminate in a campus where all students feel safe and cared for.
Our university community has begun accepting the uncomfortable. Many now relish it, savor it, and embrace it, using it to our advantage to grow stronger than ever before. We could have tried to ignore the noise, but instead we demonstrated the benefits of empathetic listening.
We are not perfect, but we are growing, no matter how uncomfortable it may sometimes be.
Tommy Krob is SGA president at Viterbo University