Viterbo student singers present A Viterbo Christmas: Ring in the New!

Viterbo University’s student singers will present A Viterbo Christmas: Ring in the New! at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

The program will feature Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, The First Nowell, Silent Night, O Come All Ye Faithful, four selections from Handel’s Messiah, and numerous other Christmas classics as performed by Viterbo’s Concert Choir, Rose Chorale, 9th Street Singers, and the accompanying orchestra.

“We will be humbled to share this music with the audience, both in celebration of the coming Christmas season and the recognition of the difficulties of the past year,” said music faculty member James Wilson, who making his directing debut at Viterbo with this annual Christmas event. “We look forward to sharing this music with the community and celebrating the connection and hope that it brings.”

A Viterbo Christmas is presented by the Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts and is sponsored by Gundersen Health System. WXOW News 19 and Leighton Broadcasting are the media sponsors.

Tickets are $20 for main floor, $17 for lower balcony, and $14 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public spaces on the Viterbo campus. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0