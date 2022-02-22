Viterbo students to perform Carrie: The Musical

Rock with the students of the Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts as they present Carrie: The Musical Friday, March 4–Sunday, March 6 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts in downtown La Crosse.

Based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, this horror rock musical tells the story of Carrie White, a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she’s at the mercy of her loving but cruel and controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie just discovered she has a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it.

“Many people know the story through the book or the movie, and everyone will enjoy the experience of watching the journey of Carrie overcoming bullying and other adversity to find her inner strength and growing as a person,” said Teddy Eck, the Viterbo faculty member directing the production. “We have one heck of a band of local musicians providing the music, which has a 1980s sound and is really fun.”

The Lyche Theatre at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts is the perfect-sized venue for this production, Eck said. Spoiler alert: The real stage blood dropped on Carrie during the famous scene at prom in the high school gym “was the source of many meetings” and five projectors create an inferno environment—just two examples of the “fun and unique technical elements” featured in the show, Eck said.

The Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts training program provides its students with a wide range of performance opportunities, and the talented cast has really embraced this production, Eck said.

“The student who plays Carrie, Kalyn Schmit, has a beautiful rock voice that just sails,” he said.

CARRIE: The Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals www.concordtheatricals.com. It is based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King. Music is by Michael Gore, lyrics are by Dean Pitchford, and the book is by Lawrence D. Cohen.

The production is sponsored by Altra Financial Advisors. Holiday Inn Express is the hotel sponsor and Mid-West Family La Crosse radio is the media sponsor. CARRIE: The Musical includes the use of profanity and is recommended for audience members ages 13 and older.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. March 4–5 and 2 p.m. March 6. Tickets are $24 for main floor and $21 for balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public spaces on the Viterbo campus, including the Weber Center for the Performing Arts. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

