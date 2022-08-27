Viterbo to begin new Communication Disorders and Sciences major

Viterbo University has announced its newest undergraduate degree program: a Bachelor of Science in Communication Disorders and Sciences that will prepare students for graduate school and future careers in speech language pathology and audiology. It will begin in the fall of 2023.

The communication disorders and sciences major includes academic, clinical, and research components and features therapy simulations, faculty guided clinical observations and internship opportunities at hospitals, clinics, community health organizations and school districts. Graduates will have a firm understanding of the biological, physical, social and linguistic aspects of communication.

“This new major will help Viterbo meet an important need in the field and in the community,” said faculty member Patti Johnstone. “It will provide students with the knowledge and experience they need to succeed in graduate school and afterward in a rewarding and in-demand career.”

For more information, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/programs/communication-disorders-and- sciences.