Viterbo to hold spring commencement at La Crosse Center

Five hundred-fifty students, 303 undergraduate, 212 master’s degree, and 35 doctorate degree students, will be candidates for graduation at Viterbo University’s spring commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the La Crosse Center.

Jennifer Anderson-Meger, interim dean of the College of Engineering, Letters, and Sciences, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Tony Welch, a sport management and leadership student from Lino Lakes, Minn., will give the undergraduate student address and EdD in Counselor Education and Supervision student Tamara Hill will deliver the graduate student address.

Viterbo President Rick Trietley will confer the degrees and Sr. Helen Elsbernd, a member of Viterbo Ministries and the Board of Trustees, will provide congratulatory remarks. Anderson-Meger and faculty member Stephanie Thorson-Olesen will present the candidates.

The diplomas will be awarded by President Trietley and Board of Trustees Chair John McHugh. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Erik Archer will lead the Commissioning Officer Oath of Office.

Viterbo director of alumni relations Kathy Duerwachter will lead the Prayer of St. Francis, Beth Dolder-Zieke, director of career services, will provide the invocation, and Fr. Conrad Targonski, OFM, will give the benediction.

Sr. Elsbernd will be presented with an honorary degree, a Doctorate in Humane Letters.

A Baccalaureate Mass will be held that morning at 10 in San Damiano Chapel on the Viterbo campus. Fr. Targonski will preside at the liturgy. The nursing pinning ceremony will be at 4 p.m. Friday, May 13 in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. A Sending and Blessing Ceremony will take place from 8–8:45 p.m. May 13 in Assisi Courtyard.

