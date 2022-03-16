Viterbo to host Bee Gees Tribute

Relive the music of one of the greatest bands in pop history with "Night Fever: The Bee Gees Tribute" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Night Fever is the largest production of Bee Gees music in the world. This all-Canadian cast of Kevin Bath as Barry Gibb, Daryl Thistel as Robin Gibb, and Matthew Whale as Maurice Gibb has been touring internally for the past 10 years, recreating the look and sound of the Bee Gees.

Capturing a full history of the band, Night Fever includes songs such as To Love Somebody, Massachusetts, I Got to Get A Message, I Started A Joke, Jive Talking, More Than A Woman, Night Fever, You Should Be Dancing, Tragedy, Stayin’ Alive, and many more.

The Bee Gees have over 50 years of hit songs and have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The songs in Night Fever are note for note, chord for chord, exactly like the Bee Gees records. Backed by a live band of studio musicians, the sound is so close audience members will think they are hearing the original recording.

This performance is part of Viterbo’s Presenting Series and is sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System and in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Mid-West Family La Crosse and the La Crosse Tribune are the media sponsors and Candlewood Suites is the hotel sponsor.

Tickets are $39 for main floor, $35 for lower balcony, and $29 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. Masks are recommended. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

