Eduardo Chavez, grandson of labor leader and United Farm Workers Cesar Chavez, will lead a screening of his documentary, "Hailing Cesar," at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Main Theater of the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, 929 Jackson St., La Crosse.
The screening of the film, focusing on the message and legacy of Cesar Chavez, will be followed by a discussion session with the filmmaker. The event is free and open to the public, and is one of several to be held in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month.
For more information or to view the trailer, visit hailingcesar.com.
