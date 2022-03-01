Viterbo to host free Black + Mental Health + Matters workshop

Black + Mental Health + Matters is a two-hour interactive workshop focused on the barriers to mental health Black students face and provides a space for them to be seen and heard. It gives participants tools to help them heal and thrive by connecting students with culturally specific mental health resources available to them. While this event centers Black students, all campus community members are invited to attend.

“We want to create an environment in the La Crosse area that embraces the diversity of every individual,” said Olivia Abernathy, junior biology major at Viterbo and a member of the Breaking Barriers Diversity Club executive team. “The goal of this workshop is to provide students and community members the opportunity to come together and learn how to be support systems for one another. It is a community event that will not only support and embrace our BIPOC (Black and Indigenous people of color) community, but also allow individuals who do not identify in the BIPOC community to better understand mental health from the perspective of one who may not have the same privileges and experiences as they do.”