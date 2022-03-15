Viterbo to host Movies for Mental Health workshop

Viterbo University’s Breaking Barriers Diversity Club and the non-profit organization Art with Impact will host Movies for Mental Health Thursday, March 24 6–8 p.m. in the School of Nursing Building 196.

Movies for Mental Health is an arts-based mental health workshop that focuses on empowering young adults, educators, health professionals, and community members to gain a better understanding of mental health within their environment through the art of cinema.

“The pandemic has left many people alone and isolated with their thoughts and feelings,” said Olivia Abernathy, junior biology major at Viterbo and a member of the Breaking Barriers Diversity Club executive team. “Through different interactive features such as group discussion and reflective activities, participants will have the opportunity to explore more deeply what impacts their mental health.”

Community resources and counselors will be on site to provide additional support. The event is free and open to the public. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/viterbo-university-presents-movies-for-mental-health-tickets-256462966637.

For accessibility-related accommodations or questions contact alexr@artwithimpact.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0