Viterbo to host Viterbo 101 show choir competition

The annual Viterbo 101 show choir competition will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, beginning at 8:40 a.m.

A number of local show choirs will compete throughout the day, including the varsity choirs from La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan and West Salem High Schools, and middle school choirs from Onalaska, Sparta and La Crosse. A total of four middle school choirs and 10 high school choirs will participate.

In addition to the group competition, a solo competition will take place in the Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall. Individual students from the participating show choirs will have the opportunity to perform a solo piece and receive feedback from a Viterbo University professor.

“This is the 17th year of the competition, and we’re very excited to host it again,” said Nancy Allen, director of Viterbo University’s Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs. “Choirs and student singers will be able to interact with Viterbo students and get feedback from university professors as they prepare for the rest of the competition season. It is also a great opportunity for community members to experience some excellent show choir performances.”

The high school finals will begin at 6 p.m. following a performance by the winners of the solo contest at 5:45 p.m.

Viterbo 101 is open to the public. General admission wristbands can be purchased the day of the competition in the atrium of the Fine Arts Center. Wristbands are $10 for the preliminary competition only, $10 for the final competition only, $15 for the full day, and $5 for children 12 and under. Concessions will be available throughout the day.

For more information, including a list of participating choirs and performance times, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/fine-arts-center/viterbo-101-show-choir-competition. Contact the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center at 608-796-3737 with any questions.

