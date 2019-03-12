More video from this section

Viterbo University is hosting the Wisconsin Conversation on Servant Leadership on March 20.

The event -- set for 7 to 9:30 a.m. in the Reinhart Center Board Room -- includes an emerging leaders panel, table conversations, large group conversations and similar activities.

The panel consists of Juan Jimenez, associate dean of Western Technical College, Ashley Skoczynski, executive director of the La Crosse Builders Exchange, and Jesse Mossholder, a teacher at Longfellow Middle School.

The event is free and open to the public, and includes a continental breakfast.

To register, visit viterbo.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2reL94fNASqZhRP.