Viterbo University is hosting the Wisconsin Conversation on Servant Leadership on March 20.
The event -- set for 7 to 9:30 a.m. in the Reinhart Center Board Room -- includes an emerging leaders panel, table conversations, large group conversations and other similar activities.
The panel consists of Juan Jimenez, associate dean of Western Technical College; Ashley Skoczynski, executive director of the La Crosse Builders Exchange; and Jesse Mossholder, a teacher at Longfellow Middle School.
The event is free and open to the public, and includes a continental breakfast.
To register, visit viterbo.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2reL94fNASqZhRP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.