Viterbo to host "Young Blood" photography exhibit

The Viterbo University Gallery will host a photography exhibit, "Young Blood: Growing up in Michigan's Auto Towns" by Dan Farnum, from Jan. 27 through Feb. 24.

A monograph of the project and photographs will be available for sale. A free public lecture by Farnum will be available online during the exhibit at https://www.viterbo.edu/art-track/viterbo-university-gallery.

There is no admission fee to the gallery, which is located on the third floor of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

