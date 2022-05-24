Viterbo to offer new community choral ensemble

Viterbo University will introduce a new community choral ensemble this fall entitled Viterbo Choral Arts.

Open to all students and community members, Choral Arts offers singers the opportunity to perform deeply rich, engaging, and varied works in an environment that is welcoming and accommodating. There is no expectation that participants study (or have studied) music, only that they bring a passion for choral music that will be shared through rehearsals and performance.

The ensemble’s director and founder, Viterbo faculty member James Wilson, sees a need in the community that he hopes will be met by Viterbo Choral Arts.

“La Crosse currently offers a community option for large choral-orchestral masterworks (UWL’s Choral Union), as well as a select chamber chorale experience (La Crosse Chorale), and Viterbo Choral Arts will provide an outlet for performing smaller works at a high artistic level,” Wilson said.

Viterbo Choral Arts will rehearse once per week on Tuesday evenings from 7–9 p.m. at the Capella Center for the Performing Arts at 721 King St. in La Crosse. Rehearsals begin Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will conclude with a fall concert in November. Dues for community members are $50 per semester. An option for discounted course audit is also available for senior citizens. For more information, contact Wilson at jewilson@viterbo.edu or visit https://www.viterbo.edu/music-department/choral-ensembles.

