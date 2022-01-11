Viterbo to offer online certificate program in servant leadership

Viterbo University is offering a new online certificate program in servant leadership beginning Tuesday, Feb 1.

The seven-week, noncredit certificate program will allow people to learn at their own pace and complete the course on their own schedule. Participants will reflect on their leadership experiences and develop skills in communication, storytelling, and ethical decision making to help build community and create a servant-led culture within their respective organizations.

The program will be taught by Tom Thibodeau, distinguished professor of servant leadership at Viterbo University, and Robert Toomey, a learning and talent development consultant.

Thibodeau has taught at Viterbo for 39 years and is the founder of the university’s master’s degree in servant leadership. He speaks and consults regionally and nationally on the positive power of servant leadership. Toomey has previously served in training and professional development for several public agencies, including as program director for the University of Wisconsin Division of Continuing Studies.

For complete details, including the topics of each of the seven classes, visit www.viterbo.edu/slcertificate. Space in the class is limited. Cost is $799. To register, email Rick Kyte at rlkyte@viterbo.edu.

