Theater and music theater students of Viterbo University will present "Dance Kaleidoscope 2019" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Fine Arts Center LaCroix Black Box Theater, 929 Jackson St.
The performance is the culmination of students ranging from freshmen to seniors, ranging through the styles of jazz, tap, ballet, modern, hip-hop and musical theater.
The lineup will be made up of 14 pieces, including "Bright Lights and Cityscapes" by Sarah Bareilles, "Whip It" by Devo, "Run Boy Run" by Woodkid, and "Hot Honey Rag" from "Chicago the Musical."
The cast will be made up of dance repertory students Laura Fegely, Kai Judd, Rose Lucas, Achilles Mulkey, Tabbi Parent, Maya Richardson, Tanner Scot, Sophie Shahbazi, Katrina Walt, Marissa Ward, Sarah Weyrich, and Melissa Wickland and additional dancers Audrey Accardo, Rachael Armstrong, Cassady Chadwell, Zoe De Boer, Sage Hovet, Bryce Keesee-Lourigan, Harleigh McKee, Michaela Murphy, Dorothy Oberfoell, Aimee Mangual Pagan and Jack Scharrer.
Tickets are $8 for general admission seating. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets or call 608-796-3100.
