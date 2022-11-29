Viterbo to present holiday opera Amahl and the Night Visitors

The Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present the holiday opera Amahl and the Night Visitors by Gian Carlo Menotti at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Cappella Performing Arts Center, 721 King St., La Crosse.

Based on Italian folk tales of the Nativity and Epiphany, Menotti’s opera is a retelling of the story of the Magi from the point of view of a young disabled boy named Amahl. The title role is played by Oliver Schams, a student at Harry Spence Elementary School. Amahl’s mother is played by Viterbo junior Ellyn Werner and the three kings are played by David Caliri, Carson Carter, and Dylan Woodman. The show’s director is Viterbo theatre and music theatre professor, Brittany Bara.

“Amahl and the Night Visitors used to be done regularly at Viterbo but it has been quite a few years since its last production,” said the show’s music director, faculty member James Wilson. “We are excited to bring it back with full set and staging now that the Cappella Performing Arts Center is available for Viterbo music productions. It is the perfect space for an opera of this size and character.”

Tickets are $10 and are available at https://cappellaperformingartscenter.com.