Viterbo University announces new academic programs

For more information visit www.viterbo.edu/programs/master-science-school-counseling.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing: Viterbo’s direct entry Master of Science in Nursing is an accelerated 65-credit program that allows students with a baccalaureate degree in a discipline other than nursing to progress through coursework in five semesters (18 months) leading to initial RN licensure.

“Students will learn about all the factors that contribute to health and wellness and examine common health inequities and inefficiencies in order to lead effective change in all health care settings,” said Viterbo nursing faculty member Cameron Kiersch, DNP. “With a focus on leadership, innovation, and equity, the program focuses on the challenges nurses face across the health care delivery system and equips them with the tools to change systems and promote health.”

Ideal for people with a science-related undergraduate degree, this Master of Science in Nursing degree can also be pursued by individuals with a non-science related degree with the addition of pre-requisite coursework. This program is delivered online with in-person clinicals and labs.

For more information visit www.viterbo.edu/programs/direct-entry-master-science-nursing.