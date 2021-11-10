Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts to present 'The Pajama Game'

The Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present the Tony Award-winning musical “The Pajama Game” Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21, in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7½-cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor, but a battle of the sexes as well.

“The story centers on an empowered woman who refuses to compromise on her values, and the man who finds her confidence irresistible,” said Alex Mallory, the Viterbo faculty member who is directing the production. “It is also about the battle for a living wage and healthy work-life balance, themes which resonate deeply today.”

“The Pajama Game” earned Tony Awards for Best Musical in 1955 and Best Revival in 2006. It features classic music theatre numbers such as “Hernando’s Hideaway,” “Hey There” and “Steam Heat,” as well as iconic choreography by Bob Fosse. The book is by George Abbott and Richard Bissell. Music and lyrics are by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. It is based on the novel “7½ Cents” by Richard Bissell.

“The audience will have a wonderful time,” Mallory said. “The music is upbeat and showcases the remarkable singing voices of our students, the dancing is great, and the show is very funny.”

This Viterbo production of The Pajama Game is sponsored by The Lukasek Family Endowment Fund. News 8 Now is the media sponsor and Gundersen Hotel & Suites is the hotel sponsor. It is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Tickets are $24 for main floor, $21 for lower balcony, and $18 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public spaces on the Viterbo campus. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

