Viterbo University investigating second incident of hate messages

Two weeks after an on-campus incident of racially charged harassing messages, Viterbo University is investigating another act of hate.

On Tuesday, Viterbo University in a Facebook post announced that on Monday, "a threatening, derogatory, and hate-filled message" was written on the dorm room door of an LGBTQA+ student.

"Out of respect for the student’s wishes, the protection of the targeted student’s identity, and the integrity of the investigation, we must limit specific information regarding the incident at this time. This act is totally unacceptable and detrimental to our university values, identity and mission. Actions, beliefs and statements that devalue, disrespect and harm others have no place in our community," the post read.

"Those who engage in these behaviors are subject to the full spectrum of sanctions in the Student Code of Conduct up to and including expulsion. Viterbo University stands in unity and support for the members of our LGBTQA+ community and firmly denounces all forms of discrimination, bigotry, prejudice and hatred. Hate will never have a place at Viterbo University."