Viterbo University investigating second incident of hate messages

Two weeks after an on-campus incident of racially charged harassing messages, Viterbo University is investigating another act of hate.
On Tuesday, Viterbo University in a Facebook post announced that on Monday, "a threatening, derogatory, and hate-filled message" was written on the dorm room door of an LGBTQA+ student.
"Out of respect for the student’s wishes, the protection of the targeted student’s identity, and the integrity of the investigation, we must limit specific information regarding the incident at this time. This act is totally unacceptable and detrimental to our university values, identity and mission. Actions, beliefs and statements that devalue, disrespect and harm others have no place in our community," the post read.
"Those who engage in these behaviors are subject to the full spectrum of sanctions in the Student Code of Conduct up to and including expulsion. Viterbo University stands in unity and support for the members of our LGBTQA+ community and firmly denounces all forms of discrimination, bigotry, prejudice and hatred. Hate will never have a place at Viterbo University."
The incident mirrors one which occurred the second week of March, in which the dorm room door of a student was twice graffitied with racist messages, including “Your (sic) ugly black girl I’m not joking." According to social media posts, at least three female students had been targeted with similar harassment shortly before date of the incident.
Viterbo officials at the time stated they had begun an investigation and posted, "Our community is saddened and frustrated by recent hate-filled incidents. We have taken active steps to identify those involved and hold them accountable. Racism and bigotry are never tolerated at Viterbo University."
A sanctioned rally was held on campus on March 11, which Viterbo leaders accommodated and supported by cancelling classes for an 80-minute period. The victim, a freshman, spoke during the event, sharing the hurt she felt and saying her parents want her to leave campus. Organizers of the rally called for those responsible for the hate crimes to be expelled.
The Tribune contacted Viterbo Tuesday afternoon to invite further comment or information regarding the most recent incident and was sent the same statement posted on Facebook, shared above and written by Rick Trietley, Viterbo executive vice president for Student Success.
A student listening session is being held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Viterbo's Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. Students are invited to share their thoughts and concerns and may also schedule a private conversation with Viterbo President Glenna Temple, Megan Pierce, director of International and Intercultural Student Success, or other staff "who can share the themes from your discussion with the Social Justice and Equity team who continues to work at changing campus culture."
No information regarding the investigations of either incident has been released.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.