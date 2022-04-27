Viterbo University launches Doctorate of Ethical Leadership Program

Viterbo University announces its newest doctorate degree program—an EdD in Ethical Leadership designed to transform people across all professions into transformative and compassionate organizational leaders. The program also includes an optional accelerated track for principals seeking a Wisconsin superintendent license.

Built upon Viterbo’s rich tradition of servant leadership, the university’s doctorate in ethical leadership program will advance participant skills in decision making, negotiation, collaboration, and leadership philosophy. Students will also take part in an internship or an approved consulting project to gain first-hand applicable experience and will apply their gained skills and concepts in an experiential learning project and doctoral dissertation. This project may support the needs of their current roles, employer, or affiliated organization.

“In our rapidly changing world, the best leaders will be adaptive, thoughtful, reflective, and compassionate,” said Tonya Wagner, Viterbo dean of the College of Business, Leadership, and Ethics. “I am so proud of the university’s decades-long legacy of developing ethical, servant leaders. I can’t wait to see how our new doctorate of ethical leadership impacts the lives and organizations of those who embark on this journey.”

The Viterbo doctorate of ethical leadership is a 48-credit program in which students will explore various philosophies of leadership and ethical decision-making skills to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization. Graduates with this leadership degree will go on to be members of senior management, chief diversity officers, and change-makers within their organizations. It is designed to be completed in two and a half years, during which time students will explore what it means to be a leader, and not just a manager, and to lead ever-evolving multidimensional organizations.

The doctorate of ethical leadership with superintendent track is a 51-credit program that brings together Viterbo University's experience in servant leadership and education. Graduates of this track will receive a EdD in Ethical Leadership and the coursework and practicum necessary for the Wisconsin (WI 5003) Superintendent licensure. Candidates must possess a principal licensure for admission.

“This outstanding new doctorate degree fits very well with our goal to implement bold, market-driven academic programs that meet the needs of our community partners,” said Viterbo President Rick Trietley.

For more information about the Viterbo EdD in Ethical Leadership, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/programs/ethical-leadership.

