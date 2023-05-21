Viterbo University has named Megan Smith as the dean of the College of Nursing and Health and Michael Alfieri as dean the College of Engineering, Letters, and Sciences, according to a university press release.

Smith began at Viterbo as a nursing faculty member in 2013. In addition to her teaching duties, Smith has served as department chair, associate dean and interim dean. She earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of New Mexico, an associate degree from Western Technical College, a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of New Mexico, and a Ph.D. in nursing education from the University of Nevada.

Alfieri began at Viterbo in 2004 as a biology professor and went on to also serve as department chair, associate dean, and interim dean. He earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from State University of New York and a PhD in environmental biology from the University of Louisville. He was also a postdoctoral research fellow at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, Canada.

“Both candidates have demonstrated excellence, compassion, and commitment to serving Viterbo and I couldn’t be more pleased to serve alongside them as part of the academic leadership team,” said Tonya Wagner, Viterbo vice president for academic affairs and institutional effectiveness.