Viterbo University to present comedy 'Lysistrata'

Live theatre returns to Viterbo University as students present a modern version of the ancient Greek comedy "Lysistrata" Friday, Oct. 8–Sunday, Oct. 10.

Based on the classic play written by Aristophanes in 411 B.C., "Lysistrata" is the story of the tenacious title character and her ingenious plan to end the 20-year Peloponnesian War. The women of Greece band together to withhold sex from their husbands and lovers until the men negotiate peace.

“Lysistrata is a funny and very bawdy anti-war comedy that proves once again the old saying is true, ‘if women ruled the world there would be no war,’” said Viterbo professor of theatre and music theatre Rick Walters, who is serving as director. “It is a concise, fast-paced production filled with vaudeville elements and slap-stick humor.”

This new adaptation of the play was created in support of the 2003 Lysistrata Project, a world-wide theatrical protest against the burgeoning war in Iraq.

“The idea of women working together, taking control, and making peaceful change is a strong central theme in Lysistrata that makes it as relevant and empowering today as it was in the 5th Century,” Walters said.

"Lysistrata" is for mature audiences only. It contains graphic language and adult content.

The performances will be held in Assisi Courtyard, in the center of Viterbo’s campus. Signs will be posted to direct patrons. Limited general admission seating is available. The production will move to the LaCroix Black Box theatre in the case of inclement weather.

Performance times are 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Run time is approximately one hour. An Artists in Conversation discussion will be held after the 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9 performance.

Tickets are $16 plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

