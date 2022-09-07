Viterbo Vice President named Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Leadership Academy Fellow

Viterbo University Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Marlene De La Cruz-Guzmán has been named a Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo fellow by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU).

De La Cruz-Guzmán was one of 39 people nationwide to participate in this cohort of the program, which is designed to increase diverse representation in executive and senior-level positions in higher education.

Fellows will participate in an array of leadership development activities preparing them for leadership roles in the full spectrum of institutions of higher learning, with an emphasis on current and emerging Hispanic-serving institutions.

“I am honored to be selected as a fellow of HACU’s La Academia de Liderazgo and to receive the prestigious Carnegie Corporation of New York Fellowship, which makes it possible for me to participate,” De La Cruz-Guzmán said. “I will take full advantage of this wonderful opportunity to strengthen my skills in executive leadership, and I appreciate the caliber of mentors and opportunities that the fellowship will afford me throughout the year. ¡Si se puede!”

This one-year program includes three seminars, the first of which will be held in October in conjunction with HACU’s 36th annual conference in San Diego. The second seminar will be held in Washington, D.C., in April 2023 at HACU’s National Capitol Forum and the third will take place at an international location in the spring or summer 2023.

The Leadership Academy faculty consists of current and former presidents, chancellors, and senior administrators and brings over 100 years of combined experience in serving various sectors of higher education, including private/public universities, community colleges, and faith-based institutions.

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the U.S., Latin America, Spain, and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters is located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C and Sacramento, Calif.