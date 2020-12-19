Viterbo, Western honor fall 2020 graduates virtually

"I know this year is very different and seniors are facing a lot of disappointment because of COVID 19. There isn't a lot I can say to make it better ... but even though a lot of celebrations and ceremonies have been cancelled or postponed it is important to remember nothing can take away all that you have accomplished in the past year.

"I'm encouraging all of you to be disappointed about all you are missing but I am still encouraging you to be grateful about what you do have right now. I also encourage you to focus on what you can control right now and to be excited about the great things ahead of you. Think about your future.

"Take care of yourself. My heart goes out to all of you. I know there are many wonderful events and experiences and ceremonies you have missed out on. Take one day at a time ... you need to nourish your mind and your soul. Be kind. Be patient.

"It's the accomplishments, not the celebrations that matter...while it's so hard, health and safety are most important things to ensure you have many happy milestones later in life.

"Class of 2020, congratulations. You did it."

UW-La Crosse