Viterbo winter commencement set for Dec. 14

Nearly 200 students will be candidates for graduation at Viterbo University’s winter commencement on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The day will begin with a Baccalaureate Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the San Damiano Chapel. The commencement ceremony will be 11 a.m. in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Tracy Stewart, vice president for academic affairs, will serve as the master of ceremonies. Sophia Woychik, a Spanish education major, will give the undergraduate address while Kari Houser, a graduate student studying business administration, will give the graduate address.

Diplomas will be awarded by Stewart, board of trustees member Sue Christopherson and Viterbo President Glena Temple.

