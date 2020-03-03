VIVA Gallery to host reception for artist Julius Trees Parrish

VIROQUA — The VIVA Gallery will host its monthly artist reception featuring the acrylic paintings of Julius Trees Parrish from 5 to 7 p.m. March 5 at 217 S. Main St..

The works of VIVA's 25 member artists will be featured alongside Parrish, who works with his mentor Pita Daniels. An autistic artist based in Viroqua, Parrish enjoys bold colors and abstract ideas, painting with abandon and intensity.

The reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table next door, with a cash bar open during the reception. To learn more about the event, call 608-637-6918. To make reservations, call 608-632-2120.

