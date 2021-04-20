 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteer cleanup event at Miller Bluff this Saturday
0 comments
top story

Volunteer cleanup event at Miller Bluff this Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Miller Bluff cleanup

Outdoor Recreation Alliance Trails and the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department are hosting a volunteer cleanup event at Miller Bluff Saturday, April 24.

The family friendly event is focused on cleaning up trash and graffiti and giving the park "an overall spring facelift," the groups said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sign up is encouraged to limit capacity safe for COVID-19 restrictions, and volunteers are asked to complete a waiver. Attendees should wear pants, closed toe shoes, bring gloves and wear a mask.

The work will be conducted between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers are encouraged to bike or roll to the event as parking will be limited, though it will be available at the Lower Hixon Parking lot and the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin building on Highway 16.

For more information or to sign up, visit oratrails.org/volunteer/.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omar asks for just policing in wake of Wright's death

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News