Volunteer cleanup event at Miller Bluff this Saturday

Outdoor Recreation Alliance Trails and the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department are hosting a volunteer cleanup event at Miller Bluff Saturday, April 24.

The family friendly event is focused on cleaning up trash and graffiti and giving the park "an overall spring facelift," the groups said.

Sign up is encouraged to limit capacity safe for COVID-19 restrictions, and volunteers are asked to complete a waiver. Attendees should wear pants, closed toe shoes, bring gloves and wear a mask.

The work will be conducted between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers are encouraged to bike or roll to the event as parking will be limited, though it will be available at the Lower Hixon Parking lot and the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin building on Highway 16.

For more information or to sign up, visit oratrails.org/volunteer/.

