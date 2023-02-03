Western Technical College dental assistant students and local dentists volunteered to provided free dental care Friday for nearly 50 underserved La Crosse area children at the Health Science Center.

It was part of the American Dental Association's Give Kids a Smile program.

Fourteen students in the dental assistant program cleaned and polished teeth and four local dentists provided screenings and extra work on-site. Ten local dental offices volunteered to provide free treatment after the event for children with cavities and extra needs.

Dental assistant students also designed art activities encouraging good oral hygiene practices to engage with children waiting for their appointments.

"For children, it's especially important because their primary teeth hold the space for their adult teeth to come in," said Nicole Schmit, WTC dental instructor. "If they lose their teeth too early it could cause disruption in proper eruption of their teeth, or if they have cavities that aren't taken care of it can cause infections."

Registration was open to children on a La Crosse County Health Department list of children who did not have access to dental care. The children being served Friday either did not have dental insurance or cannot receive dental care through state insurance or Medicaid, said Schmit.

Schmit, who joined WTC this year, contacted the La Crosse District Dental Society about the Give Kids a Smile event.

"I did this event when I was in school," said Schmit, "and I remembered it was such a great thing."

Western Technical College hosted the event regularly until the dental hygiene program ended as faculty retired. The college still offers a dental assistant program.

Schmit planned to restart the annual Give Kids a Smile event in La Crosse next year, but organized the event this year due to urgent need in the community.

A hygienist with the Health Department providing a sealant program in La Crosse County schools noticed a number of students with immediate dental needs but without access to dental care.

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the entirety of La Crosse County has a shortage of dental health care providers serving low-income residents. The Health Professional Shortage Area designation in La Crosse County was last updated in 2021.

Depending on available grant money, Schmit aims to expand future Give Kids a Smile events hosted in La Crosse.

"I'm overambitious, I'm hoping next year we can do all of the work right here, maybe have it be two days," said Schmit.

