Members of the La Crosse Area Retired Educators’ Association will honor the volunteer hours of their members during a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, at the AmericInn Hotel and Conference Center, 1835 Rose St.
Their members will be presenting a check representing the monetary value of their dedicated hours to Mayor Joe Chilsen of Onalaska, and the meeting will feature the entertainment of The Coulee Chordsmen.
During the past year, 81 members of the La Crosse Area Retired Educators’ Association contributed 9,663.5 hours, valued at $217,911, serving in and around community and youth organizations.
The La Crosse Area Retired Educators’ Association is an affiliated unit of the Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Association, whose members around the state volunteered a total of 290,090 hours, valued at $6,689,495, at more than 1,705 organizations across Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.