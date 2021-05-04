Volunteers, donations sought for Onalaska Public Library book sale

The Friends of the Onalaska Library is seeking donations and volunteers for its Spring Book Sale, being held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 19.

Community members are invited to drop off recent edition magazines, good condition books for all ages, DVDs, CDs and VHS tapes. Books in poor condition, textbooks, encyclopedias and outdated medical or business books will not be accepted.

Volunteers are sought for two-hour shifts during the sale. Volunteers can sign up at the Onalaska Public Library, 741 Oak Ave., or call 608-781-9568. Volunteers will be given $5 credit toward the purchase of book sale items.

The Spring Book Sale will be held outside the library under the front walkway. Masks are required, and only cash and check payments will be accepted.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

