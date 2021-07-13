Volunteers fill the community for United Way's annual 'Day of Caring'

A group from Altra Federal Credit Union said that choosing to volunteer is an easy decision to make, with a simple sign-up process and paid volunteer hours from their employer.

"I really like volunteering, so it was a great opportunity. And United Way makes it so easy to volunteer, so I just signed up and here I am," said employee Kayla Wagner who was participating in her first year.

"The credit union motto is: 'Not for profit, but for service.' So they really set it up so that their employees can get out into the community and give back multiple times a year," said Tyler Glasel. "They really encourage people to get out into the community and volunteer as much as possible and they're willing to pay us for that."

The employees have been participating in the Day of Caring for six years, said Kelly Bauer, and this year, with paint brushes in hand they were aiming to give back and build coworker relationships.

"Just some department comradery, team building. We just thought it would be fun to get our hands dirty. We do desk jobs, and this is something different for us and a chance for us to be a little bit more physical and give back," Bauer said.

But the significance of giving back to the community is paramount.