Volunteers fill the community for United Way's annual 'Day of Caring'

Volunteers scattered around the Coulee Region Tuesday morning to give back to the community for the Great Rivers United Way annual "Day of Caring."
This year, 66 volunteers worked to paint buildings and fences, stock food pantry shelves and prepare fundraising materials — adding up to nearly 200 hours of volunteer time and work that's valued at nearly $5,500 and leaves a lasting impact on all involved.
"The day of caring has an impact on both sides of the picture I think," said Tracy Endrizzi. "It's not only helping give to the community but what it allows donors to do is to be part of that and see what their impact really is on the community."
Endrizzi, her husband, Dr. Joe Endrizzi, and their four children are United Way's official ambassadors this year, coined the "Campaign Crew."
At one of the several stations throughout the community, a group of about nine volunteers worked at the Boy Scouts of America Gateway Area Council in La Crosse to paint its administrative building — an olive-toned green named "deepest evergreen" — as well as wash windows and do some light landscaping.
"This is great that they show up with more hands to make it easier to do," said Tim Wyant, a longtime volunteer with the Boy Scouts who helped supervise the group. "It means a lot, it keeps the organization alive and knowing that people care about it."
A group from Altra Federal Credit Union said that choosing to volunteer is an easy decision to make, with a simple sign-up process and paid volunteer hours from their employer.
"I really like volunteering, so it was a great opportunity. And United Way makes it so easy to volunteer, so I just signed up and here I am," said employee Kayla Wagner who was participating in her first year.
"The credit union motto is: 'Not for profit, but for service.' So they really set it up so that their employees can get out into the community and give back multiple times a year," said Tyler Glasel. "They really encourage people to get out into the community and volunteer as much as possible and they're willing to pay us for that."
The employees have been participating in the Day of Caring for six years, said Kelly Bauer, and this year, with paint brushes in hand they were aiming to give back and build coworker relationships.
"Just some department comradery, team building. We just thought it would be fun to get our hands dirty. We do desk jobs, and this is something different for us and a chance for us to be a little bit more physical and give back," Bauer said.
But the significance of giving back to the community is paramount.
"It's always humbling going out to these events and seeing people that are willing to put in the work for the community," Tracy said. "It was hot out there, the temperatures are so humid and everyone was just very pleasant and excited to be there and excited to be doing something that they knew was good for the community.
"We're building a stronger community," Bauer said. "A healthy, strong community that benefits us all."
Typically United Way chooses a set of co-chairs to lead its campaign each year, but the Endrizzis are the first family to hold the title and will serve as the face of United Way's fundraising efforts this year.
"I think for us, we feel like La Crosse is such a family focused community and being able to represent that community in what it looks like is important to us," Tracy said. Family is very important to us and having our kids be part of that at a young age encourages them as they grow older to be involved."
"We like the concept of modeling our good behaviors so that they can see those things," and continue them, Joe said.
The family visited the Kane Street Gardens on Tuesday to bring lunches to the 25 volunteers and thank them for their work.
Volunteers also assisted at the Family & Children's Center, Independent Living Resources, the Parenting Place and the WAFER Food Pantry during the annual event.
