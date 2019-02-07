Whether winter chill or summer sunshine, snug at home or sleeping in an unfamiliar bed, Project Linus Blanketeers know the cozy comfort of a blanket transcends all seasons and situations.
Since 1995, Project Linus has been providing ill, traumatized or vulnerable youth across the country with a sense of security in the form of quilts, afghans and fleece, stitching and distributing 7,373,351 blankets to hospitals, shelters and social service agencies. On Saturday, Feb. 16, the organization will host the 20th annual National Make A Blanket Day, and the La Crosse Area Chapter of Project Linus is once again joining in.
Sewing machine whizzes and novice stitchers alike are invited to be Blanketeers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mattes Center at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road.
Volunteers of all ages are needed to help with cutting fabric, creating personalized message squares, affixing Project Linus labels and tying fleece.
Last year, La Crosse area Blanketeers finished 213 blankets during the four- hour event, with an additional 500 produced throughout 2018 with the help of Girl Scout troops, quilting and student groups, churches, civic organizations and crafty individuals. Nationwide, Make A Blanket Day produces between 75,000 and 100,000 blankets for ages infant to 18.
"As the La Crosse Area Chapter coordinator, it is my privilege to meet these wonderful Blanketeers who take of their time and talents and make these handmade and washable blankets and afghans ... for area children who are in need of an extra bit of warmth or something to hold tight and snuggle with," said Kay Becker, co-organizer of the local Make A Blanket Day with Sara Wrobel.
Community members unable to attend, or who prefer to start their stitching early, are welcome to bring handmade knitted, crocheted, sewn or fleece tie blankets to donate, or drop off fabric, fleece, needles, thread, yarn or monetary donations for purchasing materials. Those with an eye for design are encouraged to create custom message panels for each blanket's recipient and collaborate on color schemes and patterns and young Blanketeers are invited to pick out kid-friendly prints and characters. Refreshments will be served to keep crafters energized through the lunch hour.
The folks who sew will receive a door prize entry for each blanket donated or created during the event, with raffle tickets for a handmade quilt, sewing wreath and Peanuts blanket available for purchase.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to March 2. For more information, call Sara Wrobel at 608-769-2449 or Kay Becker at 608-406-0349.
