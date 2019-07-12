The La Crosse Storytelling Festival is looking for volunteers to help during the festival July 19 and 20 at the Pump House Regional Art Center, 119 King St.
Help is needed to set up and take down, work at the food area and book store, check wristbands, and clean tables. To sign up, visit the website for the storytelling fest or contact Megan at mcsoc200@aol.com and 608-769-1021.
The 2019 festival will feature performers Michael Reno Harrell, Teju, Miller and Mike Jugglers, and more, as well as a night of scary stories and open story slam.
Admission is $7 for Friday ($4 with a library card,) $5-$13 for Saturday morning and afternoon, $15-$18 for the Saturday Cabaret, or buy a $39 VIP pass, covering every admission price and including reserved seating at the cabaret, plus one complimentary beverage.
Tickets are on sale now at the Pump House by calling 608-785-1432 or visiting http://thepumphouse.org.
