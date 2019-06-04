Habitat for Humanity's ReNEW Neighborhood Revitalization Program has volunteer opportunities open to help make La Crosse's historic Northside neighborhoods a better places to live, work and play.
Three opportunities are open to registration and participation, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8, June 15, and June 22.
The program partners with local housing and community development programs, including the city of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System, to help build and rebuild communities, and improve the overall appearance of local neighborhoods. The program has helped revitalize the Lower Northside and Depot and Logan Northside Neighborhoods.
Volunteers are needed to help local residents with outdoor beautification projects such as simple repairs, painting, landscaping and general yard clean-up.
Potential volunteers can visit renewlacrosse.org to register, or email volunteer@habitatlacrosse.org for more information.
The ReNEW program will also host a Block Party celebration for neighbors and volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29.
Free food, games and music will commemorate restoration efforts. The La Crosse Loggers will sponsor the event, and will include hot dogs, the Logger mascot, a pitching game, and Logger players to sign autographs.
Habitat for Humanity will also be drawing a winner of the "Hotrod for Habitat" contest, with a prize of a 1953 Chevy Pickup Truck.
