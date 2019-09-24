Pictured is a Laptivity quilt made by volunteers for the Causeway Caregivers Peer Caregiver Support Program. Community members are invited to help make the embellished lap quilts for local individuals with dementia during an Aug. 6 event at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Causeway Caregivers is hosting a laptivity quilt crafting session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road.
Volunteers are invited to help assemble, sew and decorate activity lap blankets, which will to be given to local organizations for distribution to individuals with dementia. No sewing experience is required.
Donations of material, batting and activity items such as buttons, zippers, rick rack, patches, sewing notions and pants back pockets are needed and crafters are welcome to bring their own sewing machines to use during the event. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Sara Wrobel at 608-775-9999.
