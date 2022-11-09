Voters approve Viroqua Area Schools' $20.5 million referendum questions

Viroqua Area Schools' residents voted in favor of two facilities referendum questions on the fall general election ballot. The two questions total $20.5 million.

For Question 1, there were 2,340 “yes” votes to 1,795 “no” votes. For Question 2 there were 2,436 “yes” votes to 1,676 “no” votes. Property owners will pay an additional $63 per year on a $100,000 home.

The first question is for the proposed base plan, which is an estimated $17 million. The base plan would include the following projects at the elementary school site: Expand the commons area to create a secure entry next to the office; reconfigure traffic flow by creating dedicated bus loop and a separate student pick-up/drop-area; create additional classrooms by relocating the district office; renovate underutilized areas into flexible learning spaces for both small- and large-group instruction; add hallway storage for students and staff; repair entrance columns and repaint the area; replace air circulation equipment, as needed in renovated areas; and add age-appropriate bathrooms for elementary students in 4K and kindergarten.

The base plan would also include the following projects at the middle school-high school site: Create a secure entry to better control visitor access; improve ADA accessibility with ramps/elevators and updated restrooms; renovate the tech ed area (agriculture, woods and metals) to help prepare students for high-demand jobs; add classrooms to support growing programs; replace aged and rusting exterior doors, as needed; and update drainage systems to improve stormwater management.

The second question is for a tech ed expansion project for $3.5 million. In addition to the base plan work, this project would expand the tech ed classrooms and labs and support additional programming.

Since both questions passed, the district will move forward with both the base plan and the tech ed expansion project. The district now enters the design phase, which is anticipated to take about 12 months. The project will be competitively bid and construction will start in January 2024 and will take about 11 months to complete. Construction will be phased and is projected to be done in December 2024.

The school district will continue to share updates on its referendum website.