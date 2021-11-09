Voting open for Altra's Best Life Community Awards

Voting is open now through Nov. 19 for Altra Federal Credit Union’s Best Life Community Awards (BLCA).

Members and the public are encouraged to vote for the BLCA Community Choice Award in which one nonprofit will be awarded $10,000 by popular vote.

Over 300 member-nominations were submitted and over 40 nonprofits submitted supplemental applications as part of the process. Judges scored each semi-finalist to determine the 10 nonprofits who are now competing for the top award.

The finalists include Cia Siab, Collider Foundation, Holmen Community Center, Home and Community Options, Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery, Sarah Rose Hougom Foundation, Sports Mentorship Academy, the Exchange, Tyler Area Ambucs, and WisCorps.

To vote visit https://www.altra.org/about-us/altra-gives/best-life-community-awards.

Additional award amounts range from $2,500 - $5,000 and will be determined by Altra employee voting. Five Altra employees will be rewarded based upon volunteerism with a $1,000 donation on their behalf to a nonprofit organization of their choice

