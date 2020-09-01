Wabasha's St. Elizabeth's hospital joins Gundersen Health System

Gundersen Health System Tuesday welcomed a Wabasha-based medical center under its umbrella, announcing Saint Elizabeth’s Medical Center will transition to Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Clinics.
St. Elizabeth's comes to Gundersen from Ascension, one of the nation's leading Catholic health-care systems.
The organization, which will retain local leadership, includes a hospital in Wabasha; primary care clinics in Wabasha, Minn., and Alma, Wis.; ER; pharmacy; two long-term care facilities and assisted living apartments; and comprehensive outreach prevention and wellness services.
The transition will expand Gundersen's efforts to provide rural health care in southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin, according CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber. The move marks the first Minnesota hospital affiliated with the La Crosse-based health-care system.
“We have been strengthened by our prior Critical Access Hospital affiliations, and St. Elizabeth’s will be no exception,” Rathgaber said. “With their continued excellence, together we will expand our vision of enhancing health and well-being in the communities we serve and enriching every life we touch, while bringing care as close to home as possible. This new affiliation combines assets and skills in a way that deepens the excellent care the Wabasha area has come to expect. We are fortunate to have this opportunity to partner with the great people at St. Elizabeth’s.”
St. Elizabeth's former CEO, Tom Crowley, will transition to a senior consultant role, leading Saint Elizabeth's Community Development Foundation and remaining involved in local, regional and state advisory committees and memberships.
“A bright future lies ahead for Saint Elizabeth’s Medical Center, our caregivers and the communities we serve,” Crowley said. “Our alignment with Gundersen Health System brings new resources to our organization and the strength of a regional network of health services that is committed to growing local care close to home.”
The change will build on an established relationship, said Saint Elizabeth's chief operations officer Jim Root, who will because an administrator at Gundersen St. Elizabeth's.
“While our name and sponsorship has changed, our dedication to mission-driven, values-based care has not. This remains our top priority. Our team of caregivers will continue to care for our communities and our full continuum of services will remain local resources our patients and residents can count on," Root said.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.