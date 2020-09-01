Wabasha's St. Elizabeth's hospital joins Gundersen Health System

“We have been strengthened by our prior Critical Access Hospital affiliations, and St. Elizabeth’s will be no exception,” Rathgaber said. “With their continued excellence, together we will expand our vision of enhancing health and well-being in the communities we serve and enriching every life we touch, while bringing care as close to home as possible. This new affiliation combines assets and skills in a way that deepens the excellent care the Wabasha area has come to expect. We are fortunate to have this opportunity to partner with the great people at St. Elizabeth’s.”