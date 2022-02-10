Wade Flisram named La Crosse Firefighter of the Year

Wade Flisram has been named the La Crosse Fire Department's Firefighter of the Year.

Flisram was honored during a Wednesday ceremony in La Crosse.

Assistant fire chief Jeff Murphy introduced Flisram. He described Flisram as a firefighter who's always willing to share his knowledge with others in the department.

Flisram is active in water rescue operations, manages the interchange file format graphics for the department and most recently led efforts to get department staff up to date on their CDL requirements.

Flisram, who accepted the award with his family present, said the people he trains put their newly acquired knowledge to good use.

"What I put in is multiplied by all you guys," Flisram said. "I thank you for making my job easier."

In addition to his fire department work, Flisram volunteers in the community as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

Murphy said the committee that picks the Firefighter of the Year consists of previous award winners. He said the committee looks for a firefighter who:

Represents the department in a positive manner.

Continually seeks knowledge in emergency rescue techniques.

Shares knowledge with other firefighters.

Conducts himself in a manner that has a positive impact on the department.

Murphy said Flisam's selection "fits those points very well." He said the committee looks forward to the selection process.

"They always walk away from that meeting rejuvenated and excited because we know we have people who do great work," Murphy said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.